Scientists in Italy are studying the unusual presence of pink ice in the Alps, caused by algae that intensifies the effects of climate change. A debate is going on about where the algae has come from. But Biagio Di Mauro of the Italian National Research Council said that the pink snow detected in areas of the Presena glacier is likely to be caused by a plant found in Greenland.

Di Mauro, who had previously studied the algae at the Morteratsch glacier in Switzerland asserted that, "Algae is harmless and it is a natural occurrence that happens in the middle latitudes during the spring and summer cycles. This phenomenon also occurs at the poles." The plant, known as Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, is found in the so-called Dark Zone of Greenland, where the ice is also melting.

Generally, 80% of the sun's radiation is reflected back into the atmosphere by the ice, but as algae appear, the ice is darkened so that it absorbs heat and melts faster. More algae appear as ice melts faster, giving them vital water and air and adding red hues to the white ice at Passo Gavia at an altitude of 2,618 metres.

Di Mauro said that, "Anything that darkens the snow allows it to melt, as it accelerates the absorption of radiation." He further added that, "We are trying to measure the influence of other phenomena, besides the human, on the overheating of the Earth." He said that the presence of hikers and ski lifts may have an effect on the algae as well. Glacier tourists express grief over the impact of climate change.

A tourist Marta Durante said that, "Overheating of the Earth is a concern, the last thing we needed was algae. Sadly, we are causing irreversible harm. We're already at the point of no return, I think."

Another tourist Elisa Pongini from Florence said that "Earth was giving us back everything we have done to it. People are seeing terrible things in 2020 and in my opinion, atmospheric phenomena are worsening. Climate change is increasingly evident."