Myanmar Military Air Strikes Target Concert, Kills Dozens of Ethnic Kachin People 

As many as 60 people have been killed in Myanmar government air strikes on Monday, ethnic Kachin groups claimed. Several well-known artists and musicians including well-known Kachin singers Aurali and Galau Yaw Lwi were also killed in the aerial attack.

As per reports, “three Myanmar jet planes” hit the Kansi village in Kachin state in the country’s north. At the time of attack, the local people were attending a concert to mark the 62nd anniversary of the founding of the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO).

The Myanmar military has yet to confirm the aerial attacks and casualties. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) said the attacks were aimed at the Kachin Independence Organisation which is a political wing of the Kachin army.

Horrific reports of 60 killed & 200 injured by Burmese military airstrikes on a music festival in Kachin State last night. We are trying to confirm details. We renew our call for aviation fuel sanctions to try to help stop these attacks. Footage from WeChat. pic.twitter.com/l8BoX1kAcb — Burma Campaign UK (@burmacampaignuk) October 24, 2022

Kachin army is a powerful separatist group made up of members of the Kachin ethnic group. The separatists have been fighting Myanmar’s military for decades and they support the resistance against a military coup that took place last year. It is worth mentioning here that Myanmar has been in political turmoil since the coup on February 1, 2021.

