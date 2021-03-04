Myanmar Crisis: Military Junta In The Eye Of Storm Over 38 Deaths In A Single Day

Myanmar is facing backlash for the way protests are going in the country. The Military Junta over the Myanmar people got even bloodier. This day was the most violent out of all the days of protest. On Wednesday over 38 people lost their lives.

According to the United Nations, the death toll has now reached 50. The pro-democracy protests have been going on for some time now. Nationwide protests are taking place now, with this the Military violence has also increased. The military rule tumbled civilian government headed by Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

On Wednesday at least 38 people died. Not just that, many civilians were wounded as well. The backlash against Myanmar is growing. As the violence and protests increases, World powers are trying to take an action. There were many sanctions released by the powers including Britain who requested a United Nations Security Council meeting as soon as possible.

What happened on Wednesday (3 March) has left everyone in shock and demanding a solution soon. The United Nations is considering taking some serious actions. The Military Junta refused to listen to any superpower’s commands and ignored the sanctions. They continue to exert violence.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price spoke on the matter and said that it is a shock how the Burmese military is treating its country’s people. It is necessary that we come together and raise our voice against it. Price appealed to all the nations to come together.

There are many detained in Myanmar. Journalists were charged as well. The charges against these journalists were that they tried to distort information, spread false rumours and created panic among the people.