Myanmar Court Sentences Aung San Suu Kyi To Four Years in Prison

Aung San Suu Kyi, the ousted Myanmar leader, has been condemned to four years in prison, the first of a series of sentences that could land her in prison for the rest of her life. She was found guilty of stirring dissent and violating Covid regulations under a natural disasters law.

Ms. Suu Kyi is facing a total of eleven charges, all of which have been widely regarded as unjust. She has vehemently denied all allegations.

She has been held under house arrest since a military coup deposed her elected civilian administration in February. As of now, there has been no confirmed date given for her imprisonment. Co-defendant Win Myint, a former president and ally of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD), was sentenced to four years in prison on the same charges on Monday.

There are different charges on her including those of corruption and violation of secrets act. There is also a charge of Covid regulations violation on her. Suu Kyi was found guilty of violating Covid rules by waving at a group of supporters while wearing a mask and face shield during last year's election campaign.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have also been hit with gag orders prohibiting them from disclosing information about the court proceedings.