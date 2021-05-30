Mutant Strain Discovered in Vietnam: A Combination of Variants Found in India and UK

A new Covid19 strain was discovered in Vietnam which is said to be a combination of those variants found in India and the UK. This strain spreads very quickly and by air as well, shared the health officials recently.

Vietnam is dealing with new cases every day, the number has increased and even the capital city has been affected. Cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh have also come under the effect of Covid19. It has become difficult to stop the spread. More than 6,800 cases have been reported so far, in the country.

Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long confirmed the news that a new strain has been found in the country. The fear of spread is high as this is airborne as well. It spreads quickly in the air and then in the surrounding environment.

As of now, the number of cases with this variant has not been confirmed but soon it will be out. Samples are being collected and tests are being done. Some patients also showed signs of gene mutation. The recently discovered strain is not the only concern Vietnam has. Before this, numerous other variants also spread across the country.

The country has implemented strict regulations. Their plans helped in keeping the positivity rate, low. But with the discovery of the new strain, the Vietnamese government fears that cases might see a significant rise. That is why they have implemented stricter rules. Public places with a high risk of contact will be shut down.

Vietnam is currently in talks with Russia for the Sputnik V vaccine. They have 30 million doses of Pfizer with them. But to immunize everyone in the country, they will need more doses.

Covid19 mutant variants including the B.1.1.7 (found in the UK), the B.1.351 (South Africa variant), the P2 (Brazil variant) and B.1.617 (found in Indian) are spreading rapidly and causing concern including doubts regarding the effectiveness of current vaccines.