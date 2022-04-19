Multiple Blasts Rock Kabul as Terrorists Target Schools, Many Killed: Report

Kabul: Three bomb blasts in rapid succession targetting the educational institutions rocked Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. At least seven children have been killed, the local police said. First explosion occurred near Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School while the second bomb detonated inside an education centre located in the Dashte-e-Barchi locality. At the time of explosions, children were writing their exams.

According to the Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zardan and the city’s Emergency Hospital, the death toll could go up as several children have been injured in the blasts.

“Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people,” said Zardan.

Video: The Islamic Emirate forces cordoned off the area after multiple blasts near a school and a training center in the west of Kabul.#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/jcLosJK4ug — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) April 19, 2022

While the head nurse in Emergency Hospital, without disclosing her name said, at least four persons had been killed and 14 others wounded in the explosions.

No terrorist organistation has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. It may be recalled here, the ISIS terrorists have stepped up their attacks in the region following the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.