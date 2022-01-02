Move Over Corona, First Case of Florona Detected in Israel

Israel detected the first case of Florona- which is a combined infection of COVID-19 and influenza recently.

The double infection is being called "Florona." As per a tweet published by Arab News, a Saudi English-language daily newspaper based in Riyadh.

"Israel records the first case of #florona disease, a double infection of #COVID19 and influenza", the newspaper wrote in a tweet.

Israel has seen a sharp rise in flu cases in the past few weeks, and doctors are therefore focusing their studies on "Florona."

Florona is not a new variant of COVID-19, but is being used as a reference to the simultaneous occurrence of flu and COVID-19.

This is because the body seems to be allowing two viruses to enter it together. Florona is a double infection of COVID-19 and influenza mixed together. However, one should not confuse it with the Omicron variant.

It also suggests a lapse of immunity in the human body that is attacked by two viruses simultaneously.

The symptoms of Florona include fever, body aches, cough, sneezing, sore throat, shortness of breath, fatigue, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and rashes (in the case of children).

Since it is not a new variant, there is no need to panic. There was a report of another such infection earlier, called the Delmicron, that was again not a new variant.

Until now, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded these variants so far - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron.

However, the Health Ministry of Israel is still studying the case to see whether a combination of the two viruses can cause more or severe illness.

