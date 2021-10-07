Mountain Gorilla Ndakasi Who Photobombed Caretaker's Selfie Dies at Virunga National Park

Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla famous for photobombing her caretaker's selfie back in 2019, has died at the age of 14. In the photo, we can see two gorillas posing for a selfie with the caretaker. One of them died recently. The news was shared by the Park in a statement.

Virunga National Park’s Senkwekwe Center has been taking care of Ndakasi and other endangered gorillas like her. She has been there for more than a decade. It was back in 2007 when she was rescued by the rangers. Ndakasi was only two months old when her mother was killed by some armed militia. A couple of hours later, the infant was found by the rangers still clinging to her mother.

Also Read: World Animal Day: This Afforestation Mission Intends Safe Haven for Endangered Species

The caretakers took her in and for all these years, she has been in the Park. Ndakasi led a happy and peaceful life and got along well with other gorillas in the care.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the Park’s Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade. On the evening of 26 September, following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated, Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma,” wrote the Park in their statement.

Ndakasi died in the arms of her caretaker. “I am proud to have called Ndakasi my friend. I loved her like a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her. She will be missed by all of us at Virunga,” said caretaker Bauma in a statement.