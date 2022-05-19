Monkeypox Cases Reported In UK, Europe And US

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Wednesday said it had confirmed a rare case of monkeypox in a man who had recently travelled to Canada. He went to Canada at the end of April to meet friends and returned in early May. As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) statement, the man used private transportation.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said it was also collaborating with international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US CDC and Prevention, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on the investigation.

The first case of monkeypox was reported on May 7 in Britain and from then nine cases have been found, while Portuguese health officials confirmed five cases Wednesday and more than 20 cases have been reported in Spain.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare, usually mild infection. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research, hence the name, Monkeypox. The first human case was recorded in 1970, according to the CDC. Monkeypox is caused by the Monkeypox virus, which belongs to the orthopoxvirus group of viruses. In humans, monkeypox is similar to that of smallpox. Monkeypox typically lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

Symptoms:

Monkeypox begins with fever, and headache. Here are the other symptoms.

Backache

Muscle aches

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

Within 1 to 3 days, the patient may develop a rash that may start on the face and later spread to other parts of the body.

Lesions progress through the following stages before falling off:

Macules

Papules

Vesicles

Pustules

Scabs

Currently, there is no specific treatment for monkeypox. Patients should isolate themselves and should consult a doctor so that the infection won't spread to others.

