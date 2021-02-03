Monkey Able To Play Video Games With Its Mind, Courtesy Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed in an interview that they have been successful in wiring up a monkey so that now it can play games with its mind. Musk founded a company; Neuralink put a chip inside the monkey’s skull.

The monkey can now play games using its mind. "We have monkeys with a wireless implant in their skull, with little wires, that can play video games with its mind,” said Musk in an interview with Good Time Show.

Musk added that the chip is so small, you can’t even see it. “You can’t even see where the neural implant was put in, except that he’s (monkey) got a slight like dark mohawk.”

The Tesla Owner added that now they are trying to determine if they can make several monkeys play ‘pong’ together using their brain. “That would be pretty cool,” said Musk in the interview. This will further Musk’s research and accuracy in his quest to build wireless brain devices or chips as we say it.

"Neuralink is working super hard to ensure implant safety & is in close communication with the FDA," Musk said.

Neuralink has been working and testing their technology on animals for years now. Earlier Neuralink conducted experiments on pigs. They implanted wireless interface into the pigs in order to test animals’ brain activities.

Elon Musk said that at Neuralink, they are trying to develop a wireless device that will help in a lot of things. As of now, Neuralink is testing and trying to understand the capabilities of technology and the possibility of driving a Tesla car using one’s brain. Along with this playing video games with mind and storing memories is also something Neuralink is trying to accomplish.

All this will facilitate the flow of information between a machine and a human. After monkeys, Neuralink is now ready for implantation of computer chips into humans, confirmed Elon Musk.