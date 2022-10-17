Monday is Worst Day of Week, According to Record Books

The Guinness World Records has officially declared Monday as the worst day of the week. The global record keeping body stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Monday.

“We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week” the tweet reads.

we're officially giving monday the record of the worst day of the week — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 17, 2022

However, the reason for giving Monday the record for the worst day of the week is not yet known.

Many people refer to Monday as the worst day of the week because it involves a return to work or school after 2 days of a break.

