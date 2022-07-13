This Model Spent Rs 4 Crore To Look Like Kim Kardashian Then Detransition

We have seen many people who got obsessed with looking like Kim Kardashian and they have spent a bomb on various procedures. Former Versace model Jennifer Pamplona is one amongst all those who love to look like Kim. She had spent almost Rs 4.7 crore (USD 600k) on surgeries and procedures to look like Kim Kardashian and now she is getting ready to spend Rs 95 lakh (USD 120k) to look like her real self again.

In the last 12 years, she had almost 40 cosmetic surgeries to become Kardashian’s look-alike and it is said that she has realized that her happiness was only skin deep.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying,” Jennifer said. “I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian,” she added.

The 29-year-old Brazilian model was 17 years old when she had undergone her first surgery. She said, “I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn't happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket."

"It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times," she added.

"I had a face and neck lift, buccal fat removal, cat eye surgery, a lip lift, and a nose job all at once," she said. "I went into the operation room as one person, and I came out as another,” she added.

She suffered complications during the detransition surgery but is recovering now.

"The best feeling is knowing I'm not in a fight with myself anymore. I am now who I wanted to be, and I really now understand the meaning of life,” she said.

She is now working on a documentary titled Addiction to spread awareness about the dangers of being addicted to cosmetic surgery. Here is the post made by Jennifer.

