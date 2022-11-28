What was supposed to be a fun-filled Thanksgiving weekend turned tragic for two students from Telangana, who drowned while they went swimming in the Lake of Ozarks in the State of Missouri in the US of America on Saturday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol which is investigating the deaths of these two students said that on Saturday afternoon they received a call that two people were seen drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. While one body was recovered on Saturday the second body was traced on Sunday morning.

They were identified as Uthej Kunta (24) and Shivadattu Kelligari (25) who hailed from Telangana and were pursuing their master’s program at St. Louis University.

As per the MSHP Uthej who went swimming began struggling and that's when Shiva dived in to try and save him but also drowned.

Uthej’s parents Janardhan and Jhansi Lakshmi were inconsolable after they got the news of his death. Uthej had gone to America in August last year and was studying masters in health science data.

Shivdattu is the second son of Jyoti and Venkatesham, who are the owners of Apex Hospital in Tandur in Vikarabad District. Shivadattu went to America in January this year was pursuing his Masters in dental education at St. Louis University.

