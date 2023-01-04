Missouri Murder Case: First Transgender Executed in US History

Missouri : In a first, the United States on January 3 executed the first transgender woman in history for a 2003 murder case. The execution of death row inmate Amber McLaughlin was carried out in the Missouri state.

McLaughlin, 49, was found guilty of stalking and killing a former girlfriend Beverly Guenther before disposing of her body near the Mississippi River in St Louis. She was put to death by injecting a fatal dose of pentobarbital in her body on Tuesday after the court turned down her clemency request.

McLaughlin was in a relationship with 45-year-old girlfriend Beverly Guenther. Even after their relationship ended, McLaughlin would show up at Guenther’s office in St Louis forcing her to obtain a restraining order against McLaughlin.

The neighbours of Guenther informed the police when she did not return home on the night of 20 November 2003. The police found a dead body inside the office. According to the police, Guenther was raped and stabbed to death.

