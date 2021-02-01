Military Coup In Myanmar: Suu Kyi Detained, State Of Emergency Declared, Internet Blocked In Burma

The state-run TV in Myanmar made an early morning announcement stating that the Military had taken control of the southeast Asian country. The Myanmar army which seized power also declared a state of emergency for a year.

Also, in an early morning raid, civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was also detained along with senior members from the ruling party as well as President Win Myint. It is worth mentioning here that after the general election in November, tension has been on the rise between Myanmar's military and the civilian government. It may be recalled that a warning about possible military coup was sounded by various diplomatic missions in the country.

The military coup has happened at a time when the new Parliament had scheduled to meet ever for the first time since Suu Ky's landslide victory in the elections.

Internet connectivity in #Myanmar has fallen to 50% of ordinary levels as of 8:00 a.m. local time amid an apparent military coup and the detention of civilian leaders; pattern of disruption indicates centrally issued telecoms blackout order.

(Image Courtesy: Twitter)