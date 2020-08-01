WASHINGTON: As US President Donald Trump said that his administration is considering to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok, technology giant Microsoft is in advance talks to acquire TikTok's US operations, according to a media report.

"We're looking at TikTok. We may be banning TikTok," Trump told reporters at the White House.

India has banned as many as 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok as the government said it is engaging in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.".

"We may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options. But a lot of things are happening, so we'll see what happens. But we are looking at a lot alternatives with respect to TikTok," Trump said in response to a question, as reported by a news agency.

According to a media report on Friday night Microsoft, headed by Indian-American Satya Nadella, is in advanced talks to acquire the US operations of TikTok, a deal which could run into billions of dollars.

The report said that the deal could be completed by Monday and the talks involve representatives from Microsoft, Bytedance and the White House. Bytedance is the parent company of TikTok.

In recent weeks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused TikTok of collecting personal information of Americans.

"India has banned 106 Chinese apps, including TikTok, that threatened its citizens' privacy and security," he told members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.

Media reports also said the Trump administration will soon order ByteDance to divest of its ownership of TikTok's US operations.