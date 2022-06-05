Mercedes-Benz Group AG is slated to recall almost a million vehicles worldwide because of a potential problem with the braking system, as per AFP reports citing the German federal transport authority.

The regulator, known as KBA, said in a statement June 1 that the affected cars were built between 2004 and 2015 and belong to the ML and GL sports utility vehicle series as well as the R-Class luxury minivan, according to AFP.

Mercedes confirmed the recall in a statement to AFP, saying a “particularly strong or hard” braking maneuver could cause mechanical damage to the vehicles’ brake booster in “rare cases” of very severe corrosion.

More than 993,000 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, of which 70,000 were in Germany. The company said it would "start with the recall immediately" and contact the owners of the "potentially affected vehicles". "The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary," the company said.

"Until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles, " the company said.

