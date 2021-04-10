Memes Flood Twitter After Meghan Markle Blamed For Prince Philip's Death

With all that has been happening in the Royal Family, there is no surprise that once again things on social media have become controversial. Prince Philip died at the age of 99. Many people tried pushing the ‘Hate Meghan Markle’ agenda with this as well. Some started blaming her along with Prince Harry.

It was being said that the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah caused discomfort to the Queen’s Husband. Prince Philip was already suffering and had many health issues but the interview came as a shock to him which ultimately was the last straw. People on social media are reacting to this narrative that is being pushed by a few.

Netizens have said that this is absolutely bizarre and that few individuals will come up with ideas and stories to blame the Duchess of Sussex. The exit of Meghan and Harry from the Royal Family has caused a stir. While the world is divided on this, many have pointed out that some will always try to blame the couple for everything.

A user on Twitter wrote, “The UK papers today: ‘Rest in peace Prince Phillip’ Rose

The UK papers tomorrow: ‘Meghan Markle contributes to prince Phillips death? Was that interview the last straw?’”

The uk papers today: ‘Rest in peace Prince Phillip’ 🌹



The uk papers tomorrow: ‘Meghan Markle contributes to prince Phillips death? Was that interview the last straw?’ — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) April 9, 2021

Two pieces Daily Mail columnists can have ready to go right now:



1. Why Meghan Markle’s presence at the funeral is an insult, designed to overshadow a somber occasion.



2. Why Meghan Markle’s absence from the funeral, is an insult, designed to overshadow a somber occasion. — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) April 9, 2021

Happy Friday to everyone except Brian Kilmeade because hoo boy that is one seriously racist asshole blaming the death of decrepit Prince Philip on Meghan Markle. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 9, 2021

No one will never convince me that Prince William isn't the 1 behind the hate campaign against Meghan Markle. Everything always points back to him/Kensington Palace. And I'm sure he was 1 of the royal members who asked about Archie's skin color. No doubt in my mind. #Guilty pic.twitter.com/8AVpKWlzvm — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) April 7, 2021

Prince Philip when Meghan Markle goes to his funeral pic.twitter.com/v6vhJg129y — 🇫🇷 (@luke18ii) April 9, 2021

Pier’s Morgan writing an article that Megan unplugged Phillip’s life support to charge her phone pic.twitter.com/R4UkhfcXmx — proud royalist🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@Anuli2301) April 9, 2021

Meghan Markle and PrinceHarry paid their tributes by posting a condolence message on the website, Archewell.com. "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921 - 2021. Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed," read the statement.

What Happened?

Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II died aged 99. Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed this news. The Duke of Edinburgh served as the royal consort for a long time. The Queen and the Prince were together for more than 70 years.

In a statement released by the Palace, it was said that “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband. The Royal Family joins with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

“Further announcements will be made in due course,” added the statement.