Meghan Markle Willing to Leave UK with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle in an interview with New York based magazine The Cut revealed many things like Prince Harry’s strained relationship with his father, and their decision to step down from royal duties and move base to Los Angeles. She turned cover girl for the publication. "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process,' " she said, referring to her father. "It doesn't have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that's his decision," she gave a hint about his estranged relationship with Prince Charles.

She lashed out at British media and said that the abusive press coverage declined her mental health and affected her and Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal hierarchy.

In a strong statement, Meghan said that they are willing to go to any country in the Commonwealth such as New Zealand, Canada, or South Africa. “Anything to just because just by existing, we were upsetting the dynamic of the hierarchy. So we go, 'Okay, fine, let's get out of here. Happy to,'" Meghan said.

Also Read: Supreme Court: Constitutional Benches To Hear Matters Thrice A Week