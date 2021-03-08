Meghan Markle Reveals About Her Suicidal Thoughts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed some interesting things in their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess of Sussex said that she had suicidal thoughts.

Meghan Markle told that she just didn't want to be alive anymore. She confessed, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to say it to Harry...I just didn't want to be alive anymore. I knew that if I didn't say it, that I would do it. And I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."

She further added, "And I remember, I remember how (Harry) just cradled me. I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I've never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."

Meghan Markle also said that Kate who is married to Britain's Prince Harry's brother, Prince William had made her cry just before her wedding.

Meghan added, "A few days before the wedding Kate was upset about something, pertaining to... the issue about the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings."

She also said, "There wasn't a confrontation and ... I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that I didn't do, but that happened to me."