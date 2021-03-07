Meghan Markle-Harry's Explosive Interview With Oprah Winfrey: What To Expect?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. There are a lot of expectations regarding the interview and people are expecting receiving an answer to certain questions.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the British Royal Family. There were a lot of rumours and information that spread regarding the exit. There were even allegations of bullying by the ‘Suits’ actress. Now that the interview with Oprah is all set to be aired, people are expecting there will be answers to these questions.

Even the snippets of the interview that were shared showed Meghan revealing details regarding what she faced in the family. Duchess Meghan shared that there were several rumours and false news spread about the couple.

Ahead of their exit from the Royal Family, the couple had been rather busy with their charity work. The Duke and Duchess revealed that they wish to become financially independent. While working for a living, they will also focus on their charity work.

They are currently working on many projects including docu-series under their banner Archewell Productions. Meghan even lent her voice for the documentary “Elephant.”

Among all the rumours and anticipation around the interview, Meghan’s friends have come forward in her support.

Lindsay Roth, a producer and friend of Meghan shared that “Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.”

Silver Tree, an executive producer who also worked on ‘Suits’, shared that “This is Meg. A real person- not a cover story. She is one of my very nearest and dearest. Like all her friends I love her madly. She is the friend who insists on always hearing the details of your life, your day, your kids life, your kids day, before hers. Always before hers.”

There are also many other friends of Meghan who came forward in support of the Duchess.