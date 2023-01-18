Meet Janani Ramachandran Youngest, First Queer Woman of Color as Oakland City Council Member

Janani Ramachandran,an Indian-American attorney, became the youngest and first queer woman of colour to swear in as Oakland City Council member in the state of California in the United States. Ramachandran took the oath of office as Oakland City Council member for District 4 while dressed in a saree in an inauguration ceremony that took place on January 10.

"WE WON! Honored to be the next City Councilmember for Oakland District 4!! I will officially be the youngest Council member in Oakland’s history, the 1st #LGBTQ woman of color & 1st South Asian to serve on Oakland City Council," the public interest attorney tweeted.

She took to Twitter to express her gratitude and said, "Immensely grateful for all those who believed in me and helped build our movement. Honored to have my loved ones by my side as I took the ceremonial oath!" Ramachandran describes herself as "a daughter of immigrants from a small village in South India.

The Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley pass-out has worked in several legal non-profits.