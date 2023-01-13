The 71st annual Miss Universe pageant will be held on January 14 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Eighty-six women from all over the world are competing for the crown for the year 2022. India's Divita Rai will be competing for the coveted title. India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu won the pageant title last year and was crowned Miss Universe 2021.

India’s Divita Rai is a professional architect and according to her bio has helped in the set design for a film, and is also a model in Mumbai.

Inspired by her father’s struggles to educate himself, she hopes to use her work and platform to make education more accessible to children, especially girls. Rai’s passions include; listening to music, cooking soulful recipes, and running.

The beauty pageant will be hosted at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Miss Universe Hosts

Instead, this year's hosts will be Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and ‘The Real’ star Jeannine Mai Jenkins while the backstage commentary will be done by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and ‘Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall who had also been the host for the last two Miss USA pageants. As per the Indian Standard Time, Miss Universe 2023 will take place on Sunday morning i.e. January 15 at 6:30 am.

According to Eastern Time, the beauty pageant will be held on Saturday evening i.e. January 14 at 8 pm.

Where To Watch Miss Universe

Viewers in India can catch the stream live on VIACOM 18-owned Voot or watch it on JKN18 channel's official Facebook and YouTube channels. Those outside India can watch the live stream for free on the Roku Channel's website at 7 pm ET or on Telemundo at the same time in Spanish. Miss Universe YouTube channel will stream the national costume show on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10 pm ET.

