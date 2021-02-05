Meena Harris, the niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in the favour of the protesting farmers in India. Meenakshi Ashley Harris, an American lawyer and the founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign tweeted that, "It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters." Here is the tweet.

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Not only Meena Harris, Rihanna, Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg and many others took to their Twitter and extended their support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

The protestors who are supporting the government activities burned the pictures of Meena Harris, Rihanna, etc. She reacted after a few people have set fire to her picture. She tweeted that, “I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response." Here is the tweet.

I spoke out in support of human rights for Indian farmers, and look at the response. https://t.co/5xzB6pxxA8 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 4, 2021

Meena Harris tweeted a controversial statement which reads, "The most populous democracy is under assault."

The tweets made by the foreign celebs grabbed all the attention and they have been trolled severely. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement, stating, "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible."

Scores of farmers have been protesting from many days against the news laws that have been implemented by the government of India. Most of the protestors are from northern Punjab and Haryana states. Citing 'Public Safety', the local mobile internet services have been suspended. Last week, the farmers conducted a tractor rally during which many people injured. After this, most of the international celebs came forward and reacted over the ongoing famer's protest.