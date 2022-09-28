Massive Fire in China Restaurant Kills 17 People

Beijing: At least 17 people were killed and another three injured as a massive fire engulfed a restaurant in northeastern China on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out at 12:40 pm (04:40 GMT) in an eatery in the city of Changchun, the local government said in a statement posted on the Weibo social media platform.

“The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment while posthumous care for the victims is being carried out,” the statement said. Authorities said the cause of the incident is under investigation.

Firefighters ‘rushed to the scene’ and completed search and rescue work by 3 pm, the statement added.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier this month a huge fire was reported in the central city of Changsha. The fire had engulfed part of a skyscraper, but no casualties were reported.