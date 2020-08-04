Two massive explosions rocked Lebanon capital Beirut on Tuesday, damaging countless buildings raising fears of destruction and casualties of catastrophic proportions.

According to RT news, the first explosion struck the city's port area after 6pm local time. Several videos going viral currently on social media and television channels make for a horrific sight, perhaps never seen before. The shockwave was filmed on mobile smartphones showing how it struck buildings many kilometers away in a matter of a few seconds.

The shockwave from the massive explosion at Beirut's port resulted in widespread damage to buildings, shattering windows in different parts of the city. What really triggered this massive explosion was not immediately clear. In one of the first reactions from the government side, Lebanon Health Minister Hamad Hassan said hundreds were wounded in the explosion.

Another blast also reportedly occurred in the city center. The visuals going around social media shows two thick plumes of smoke rising up into the sky from the affected area, the report stated.

Watch the heart-stopping video of the massive explosion here. The video was posted on Twitter by a user.