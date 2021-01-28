Mark Zuckerberg Makes The Most Difficult Decision For Facebook: Deets Inside

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday took a major decision regarding the social media platform. The CEO announced that Facebook will no longer recommend any political or civic groups to the platform’s users.

This decision came after the Capitol riots and also with the allegations that Facebook was biased towards certain political parties. The decision to stop political recommendations was already taken in the US cause of the election issues. Facebook became a platform where violence and misleading political news spread rapidly.

Zuckerberg said that most of the users in their feedback confirmed that they would like to stay away from political tensions. “One of the top pieces of feedback that we are hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”

"We plan to keep civic and political groups out of recommendations for the long term and we plan to expand that policy globally,” said the CEO confirming that the decision will now be applied globally.

Facebook Vice President of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog that this decision was necessary. "We believe our decision was necessary and right.”

Following the election of Joe Biden as the president, the Capitol was in chaos. Violence at the US Capitol building and protests near the White House caused a lot of damage in the US. This led most of the social media companies to take a strict decision.

Following former US President Donald Trump's claims and instigating posts on Twitter, the social media account decided to suspend Trump’s account. Later Zuckerberg also took a similar decision and banned Trump from Facebook and Instagram. This ban led to different reactions from people. Many applauded the decision while some also pointed out that this is a ban on free speech.

Last year in December, Facebook ran into similar controversies when the “Kisan Ekta Morcha” page was restricted and unpublished. The page that was made to support the farmers was taken down for some time and was later republished. This incident led to an outrage. Mark Zuckerberg, who owns both Facebook and Instagram faced backlash from Indian public who accused him of favoring BJP (the central government).

After all such controversies that led to Facebook’s image getting tarnished, Zuckerberg decided to put a halt on any political recommendations on Facebook.