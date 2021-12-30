Maori Newsreader First With Chin Tattoo to Present News

A New Zealand newsreader has become the first person to headline a prime-time news show with a face tattoo. Oriini Kaipara has a tattoo of a typical Mori woman's lower chin. The 37-year-old says that reading the 6 p.m. news has fulfilled a lifelong dream for her, and she intends to inspire other Maori women to do the same.

The news has garnered the attention of many across the world. Netizens praised and congratulated her on fulfilling her dream. It’s a matter of ‘representation’ and that is important.

“It's really exciting. I'm really enjoying it. I'm not speechless, but it's a buzz. I am proud of how far I've come in being able to anchor 6 pm right now. It's definitely a step forward, and a step-up. If there was a goal for me, it would be anchoring prime time news, and that's happened,” she stated in an interview with New Zealand news website, Stuff.

Oriini Kaipara, 37, read the Newshub Live 6 pm news bulletin on Monday. She has a “moko kauae”, an ethnic lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women. Kaipara, who is standing in for the regular hosts on Newshub Live's evening broadcast, made history when she became the first Moko kauae woman to present primetime news on television. According to 9 News, she is also stepping in on the late-night news.

She shared this exciting news on Instagram along with some pictures and snippets from the production office.