There are different ways of expressing love and support towards our dear ones. There are people who always go that extra mile to make the most important persons in their life happy. A video of a man shaving his girlfriend's head who suffers from alopecia surfaced online and it proves the same.

The video clip was shared by former basketball player Rex Chapman with the caption, ‘His girlfriend was struggling with her hair loss from alopecia. Get out the tissues’. Alopecia, a condition that causes some or complete hair loss, often creating bald patches and some other times these patches combine and hairfall becomes noticeable.

In the video, one could see the boyfriend shaving off his girlfriend's head who suffers from alopecia. She can be seen holding back tears as her head is being shaved. Later she looks up and sees her boyfriend shaving his own head. She becomes more emotional and the man stops for a bit; Plants a kiss on the cheek and then continues to shave his head. Here is the video, just give a look at it.

His girlfriend was struggling with her hair loss from alopecia. Get out the tissues. Humanity.🌎❤️ pic.twitter.com/EikwKnlACo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 29, 2020

The video is now going viral online and it has left the Twitterati a teary eyed. Here are some of the tweets from the Twitter.

That had me welling up. Memories of shaving her head twice after the first chemo shot. Passed away 3 years ago but I still got the hair! — Gavin Mac (@Gavarnos) July 29, 2020

More tissues please. More. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 29, 2020

Was pretty sure he was going to do that and it still got me in the feels😂😍 And she’s a smoke show with hair or bald, that’s for damn sure!🙂 — Mario Gutierrez (@MarioG3) July 29, 2020

As someone whose immune system decided to attack my hair, I feel this in my bones. My wife was ready to shave her head too, but I wouldn't let her so she keeps growing it out and donating it to locks of love. — Joe Lovero (@joelovero) July 29, 2020

#Alopecia doesn’t make anyone less than they are. She will always be perfect and beautiful. I’ve had it since I was 1, and went full bald at 4. A trying childhood, indeed, but we can overcome anything. As an actor, I want to succeed to bring awareweness! Bald is Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/1830l9hURy — Angel Rosario Jr. (@AngeDeusRex) July 29, 2020