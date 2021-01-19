Man Lived In Chicago Airport For Three Months, Arrested: Reason Will Shock You

In a shocking COVID fear incident, a 36-year old Indian-American man lived at the Chicago international airport for nearly three months. Due to the spread of coronavirus, the man became scared and did not want to fly back home.

The man identified as Aditya Singh, started living at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on October 19 last year and after spending three months at the airport, he was finally arrested by the US officials.

According to the report, Singh travelled from Los Angeles to Chicago in the flight on October 19. He started living at the airport that day. But because he stayed in the secure zone, no one saw or caught him.

But after all this time, when he was finally spotted by the United Airlines staff, they asked Singh to show an ID proof. Singh produced a badge to them but the officials soon found out that it actually belonged to an operations manager. The manager reported about his missing badge in October.

After this incident, the Airline staff immediately called the police and Singh was taken to the station for further investigation. The case was presented in the court.

When the Assistant State Attorney Kathleen Hagerty shared details on Singh’s case in the court, even the Judge was left in shock and was trying to comprehend Singh’s story.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said, “So if I understand you correctly, you’re telling me that an unauthorized, non-employee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly.”

“The court finds these facts and circumstances quite shocking for the alleged period of time that this occurred,” the judge added.

He was later charged with felony, trespass to a restricted area and misdemeanor theft. Singh has been banned from entering the airport. Plus he will be able to get bail upon a payment of USD 1,000. He is due back in court on January 27.