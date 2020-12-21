Man Leaves Rs 4 Lakh Tip For Workers At A Restaurant

A man has set a new benchmark for kindness for many people across the world? Yes! He left a huge $5,600 tip at Ohio restaurant. Now, the restaurant is thanking the customer for his sweetest gesture.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, a diner at Souk Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar in Toledo left a tip and told the staff to divide it among themselves. They shared a photo of the receipt and called the big tipper as Billy.

Chef Moussa Salloukh wrote that, "What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees." He shared the photo and wrote, “Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people. This really happened. Last night one of our guests left a $5,600 tip to be given to all of our staff, whether they were working that shift or not. It meant each of our 28 staff members received a $200 tip. What an amazing gesture of kindness to my employees. This is not an ordinary December. Normally this is a month when our employees work extra and guests tip generously. December is a month for them to earn money to buy family gifts, put a bit into savings and take care of bills or repairs that have been lingering. With Covid restrictions and guidelines, that was not going to happen for them this year. So this heartfelt generosity was deeply needed and very appreciated. The words “Thank You” seem inadequate for this gift... but Thank You Billy, for your generous spirit and for making a difference in the lives of people I care a lot about this holiday season."