Man Caught Red-handed Peeping Into Women's Locker Room After He Falls From The Ceiling

Virginia: A 41-year old man identified as Brian Anthony Joe was caught peeping into the women’s locker room of a gym in Virginia, United States. Joe was caught after he fell from the ceiling of the room and landed on the woman standing below.

The incident took place at the Onelife Fitness in Stafford County of Virginia. It was reported that neither the woman nor Joe suffered any injury. The ladies immediately dialed up the police. They held Joe until the officers arrived. When the police arrived, the lady was checked for any injuries, but was not shifted to hospital.

The police officials reported about this case on their social media handle. The Office of Stafford County Sheriff wrote that, “At 1:16 p.m. on January 30, deputies responded to Onelife Fitness (315 Garrisonville Road) for a report of a man in his 20s falling through the ceiling of the women’s locker room.”

The post further read that, “The suspect fell on a woman below. He was cornered by patrons at the gym until law enforcement arrived. The female was checked for injuries by rescue personnel at the scene, but she was not transported.”

Even the suspect was safe and did not sustain any injuries. “The suspect fell approximately ten feet and was not injured. Deputies are processing the scene for evidence and the suspect is being interviewed by detectives. Further details will be released as they become available.”

Later the County sheriff’s office updated about the case and revealed that the accused man was Brian Anthony Joe who is actually aged 41. Joe has been charged with burglary, three counts of peeping or spying into a building and vandalism.

The sheriff’s office reported that Joe is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and investigation is still active.