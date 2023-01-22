Male Shooter on the Run After Killing 10 People at Chinese New Year Fest in US

Ten people were killed and an equal number of people were injured in a mass shooting at a Chinese Lunar new year event in California on Saturday night, authorities said.

According to the police, the local community were celebrating the lunar new year and a gunman came to the dance venue and started firing indiscriminately at the gathering in Monterey Park. The wounded persons were rushed to the hospital and some were found in critical condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department's Captain Andrew Meyer told reporters.

The police have launched a manhunt for the gunman. The law enforcement officer further said ‘it is too early to know if this was a hate crime…’

Reports said tens of thousands of people had gathered earlier in the day as the two-day Lunar New Year festival kicked off in California on Saturday. In view of the attack, the second day of the festival has been cancelled.

Notably, this is the second shooting incident in less than a week in California. Earlier, two gunmen stormed a home in Tulare County and started firing which left six people dead.

