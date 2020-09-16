A Malaysian man has claimed that he found selfies and videos of monkeys on his missing smartphone, which he recovered from the forest near his home. Zackrydz took to his Twitter and shared his experience. He said that he thought his phone was stolen a few days ago when he was sleeping at home. Here is the tweet.

Something yang korang takkan jumpa setiap abad. Semalam pagi tido bangun bangun tengahari phone hilang. Cari cari satu rumah geledah sana sini semua takde then last last jumpa casing phone je tinggal bawah katil tapi phonenya takde. Sambung bawah. pic.twitter.com/0x54giujnY — z (@Zackrydz) September 13, 2020

He wrote in his Twitter thread as, “It’s impossible to say there was a break-in as all the stuff inside my house are still there and there are no signs of anyone having broken in.”

He further added that, “And if it was stolen by a thief, why would the thief leave the casing under the bed and take off with the phone?”

He said that, "I searched the gallery of my mobile and found out a monkey had 'stolen' it. I don't know when there was a monkey living in my home area but the monkey has made my life miserable for the past few days."

This is not the first time that monkeys have showed their love for selfies. Earlier, in 2011, a camera left unattended by British photographer David Slater, then Naruto, a six-year-old macaque who lives free in the Tangkoko Reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, took the pictures.

David Slater argued that he owned the copyright of the image but the animal rights charity filed a lawsuit and it reads as, "Naruto has the right to own and benefit from the copyright ... in the same manner and to the same extent as any other author."

However, the court ruled in his favour. A US appeals court ruled that Monkeys lack standing to sue for the defence of copyright and an animal rights association can not serve as legal guardian in such matters.