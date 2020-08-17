The entire world is trying to deal with COVID-19 and scientists are working hard to find vaccine for coronavirus. But, now Malaysia has detected a new strain of the dangerous coronavirus. Reports say that this newly discovered strain is found to be 10 times more infectious.

According to the report from Bloomberg, "The mutation, earlier seen in other parts of the world and called D614G, was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines."

Director-General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday: "People need to be wary and take greater precautions because this strain has now been found in Malaysia. He requested the people to cooperate with the government so that they can break the chain of infection from any mutation."

In Europe and the US, the mutation has become the predominant variant, with the World Health Organization saying that there is no evidence that whether the strain lead to more severe disease or not. A paper published in Cell Press stated that the mutation is unlikely to have a significant impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines currently being developed.

Reports say that latest coronavirus situation is under control in Malaysia. But on Saturday, the country has confirmed 26 new cases. According to the John Hopkin University data, a total of 21,672,429 people have been infected with coronavirus globally and 775,275 people have died till now.