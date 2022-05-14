Madeira is a Portuguese archipelago famed for its wine and soccer legend Christiano Ronaldo. It is also recognized for its excellent hiking paths, diverse landscapes, delicious cuisine and exciting events & activities. The World Travel Awards named the island as the World's Leading Island Destination for the seventh consecutive year in 2021. The Madeira flower festival, which commemorates the coming of spring on the island, is well-known and well-loved. Madeira, often known as the Flower Island or the Floating Garden, offers the ideal climate for blossoms to thrive! Flowers can be found all over the place.

The Flower Festival symbolizes renewal, hope and transformation. It’s the magic of these three elements that sets the tone for welcoming spring. The exuberance of the flowers that bloom in this season, including some that are unique to Madeira, as well as the subtropical temperature, make this event possible. It is a cultural event related with local customs such as folk group performances and the creation of gorgeous floral carpets. The event is also filled with lots of entertainment activities, such as music concerts and variety shows, which to be held from May, 5th to 29th.

The Flower Allegorical Parade is the highlight of this celebration that pays tribute to the purest and most graceful beauty, even though it may take very different forms. A real treat for the audience, who can follow the exuberant show where flowers steal the spotlight. The parade of hundreds of performers and beautifully decorated floats happens on Sunday afternoon along Avenida do Mar and Avenida Sá Carneiro. This parade unravels both the abundance and diversity of floral species, which come alive and get even brighter to the rhythm of harmonious melodies. The dance of the flowers emanates a soft perfume that will stir all your senses! You’ll be overwhelmed with the great variety of flowers mixed up to create a lively color palette that doesn’t go unnoticed by the most curious and the frantic clicks of the cameras.

The flower market allows the public to get to know the countless floral and decorative species that exist in Madeira. Here, locals and visitors can buy flowers in a picturesque and traditional environment. Besides the flowers, the regional flavors will be present through the local gastronomy and typical drinks.

You can't afford to miss out on other visual delights! The flower carpets created by various artisans, particularly those on the Avenida Arriaga central plate, are a must-see. Also not to be missed are the Flower Exhibition in Praça da Restauração and the "Wall of Hope" in Largo do Colégio, both of which culminate in a ceremony that is a sincere call for peace. It is unquestionably the best spot to be in the springtime.