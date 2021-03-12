Made in India COVID Vaccines Sent To Over 50 Countries, Canada Thanks PM Modi

Canada thanked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing coronavirus vaccines by putting up billboards in the Greater Toronto area. The billboard reads, "Thank You India and PM Narendra Modi for providing COVID vaccines to Canada. Long Live Canada-India Friendship." The billboard also mentions the Hindu Forum, Canada.

Canada received the first consignment of 5,00,000 AstraZeneca's "Made-in-India" CoviShield coronavirus vaccines on March 4. They are produced at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India. India will be sending a tranche of 1.5 million more doses to Canada.

Earlier this month, PM Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and assured him that India will do its best to support Canada's Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Expressing his appreciation, the Canadian Prime Minister said that if the world managed to conquer COVID-19, "it would be significant because of India's tremendous pharmaceutical capacity, and Prime Minister Modi's leadership in sharing this capacity with the world". The Prime Minister thanked PM Trudeau for his sentiments.

Dear Hon’ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and it’s vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I’m on it! — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) February 15, 2021

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India said that "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you, @SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!"

PM Modi speaking at the virtual India-Sweden summit, a few days ago, had said that 'Made-in-India' vaccines have been supplied to over 50 countries so far. He had also said that New Delhi has plans to supply vaccines to more countries in the months to come.

