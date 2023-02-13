LTTE Leader Prabhakaran is Alive, Tamil Nationalist Leader Nedumaran Claims

Chennai: Chief of proscribed Sri Lankan terror outfit LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) Velupillai Prabhakaran is alive and will make his public appearance at an appropriate time, the Tamil Nationalist Movement (TNM) leader Pazha Nedumaran made this startling revelation on Monday.

Nedumaran further said he was making this announcement with the consent of the LTTE chief. He read out a statement at a media conference in Thanjavur and said the situation is favourable for the LTTE leader to realise the ‘Tamil Eelam’ (proposed independent state for Tamils in Sri Lanka) dream as the island nation is going through an economic crisis.

Notably, Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan Army, during the last leg of war against the LTTE, in the forests of Mullivayakal on May 19, 2009 and his body was identified by his former lieutenant and rebel LTTE leader Karuna Amman who had forsaken militancy and later became a minister in Mahinda Rajapaksa government.

