Los Angeles: Shooting at Beverly Crest, 3 Killed

A shooting in the California area early Saturday morning killed at least three people and injured four more. The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood, as per Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four of the seven people shot were standing outdoors. The three people killed were in a car. Their identities have not been revealed. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. Freciado stated that he did not know what led up to the incident or whether it occurred at a residence. This is California's fourth mass shooting this month. According to the Gun Violence Archive, the United States had over 600 mass shootings in 2022, with at least four people killed or injured for the third year in a row.