Los Angeles Man Willing to Stay Locked Up For 5 Years For Five Million Dollars

The world is filled with people who come up with weird yet amusing ideas. People have different thoughts on what they want to do for a living. In a bizarre yet true incident, a man locked himself in a room for 100 days. He wanted to prove that he can stay in the room for a longer time.

Tim C. Inzana spent 100 days that is more than 3 months locked in a room. He live-streamed the entire time that he was there in the shed. The man says that he is willing to do this for the rest of 2021 for something in exchange.

Here is what Inzana is willing to do. This Los Angeles man shared that he is ready to stay locked up in the room for another 5 to 10 years. He will sit there and create artworks while live-streaming the entire thing. This livestream will be running 24/7. Inzana said that he will custom design a frame, an artwork that he will later gift to his buyer. Over time, the black space will become a colourful one.

Inzana’s livestream has been running on the platform, Twitch for over 100 days now. He will continue to stay locked in the room as proof of his seriousness towards the 5-year offer. He plans to keep this livestream running for this entire year.

If you pay him $5 million, Inzana will stay in the room for 5 years and similarly $10 million for 10 years. As weird as this offer sounds, it is real and something that this man is serious about. Apart from this deal, Inzana also has another offer.

You do not have to pay him 5 million dollars but just subscribe to his channel. If Inzana achieves 7,000 followers on his Twitch channel, he will continue to stay in the shed for 5 years and will stream all of it. To subscribe to his channel, you will have to pay $4.99 per month. As of now, Inzana has only 100 subscribers and has a long way to go.

The daily routine for Inzana is very normal. Either he’ll be eating food or dancing, playing games or meditating. You can see all this on his 24-hour livestream. The shed he is currently living in has a bathroom, kitchen and a bed.