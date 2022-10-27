Lockdown Back in COVID Hotspot Wuhan, Where it All Started!

Lockdown has been imposed in parts of Wuhan in China, which was the first COVID hotspot three years ago at the start of the outbreak. One of the areas in Wuhan where a lockdown was implemented due to an increase in coronavirus cases is Hanyang. More than 800,000 people living in the region have been advised to stay at home between October 26 and October 30 since services in all sectors were restricted, as per a notice from the authorities.

A staff member in the canteen at Wuhan's Union hospital tested positive, leading the hospital to stop patient services. Wuhan's universities have switched back to online classes.

Meanwhile, there have been lockdowns imposed in several areas of Guangzhou. On Tuesday, the city reported 27 new local asymptomatic and symptomatic cases. Five more of the city's districts—Huangpu, Nansha, Panyu, Yuexiu, and Conghua—have been listed as high-risk areas. The Haizhu and Baiyun regions of the southern metropolis and manufacturing centre were already closed to regular social interactions before mass testing was ordered.