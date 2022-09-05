Liz Truss Or Rishi Sunak: Who Will Be UK's New PM

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak - the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will be finally announced on September 5. The two-month contest's voting ended on September 2, and a decision is expected to be made at 12:30 PM (local time) in London.

The new Prime Minister and the outgoing is going to meet Queen Elizabeth II at her palace in Scotland, Balmoral on September 6.

According to Brady, Rishi Sunak won the first round with 88 votes. The other five survivors were former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch (40 votes), attorney general Suella Braverman (32 votes), foreign secretary Liz Truss (50 votes), international trade minister Penny Mordaunt (67 votes), backbencher Tom Tugendhat (37 votes).

Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, was eliminated from the running as he got less number of votes. Sunak (115 votes), Mordaunt's (82 votes), Truss (71 votes), and Badenoch (58 votes) were the four survivors.

In the fourth round of voting Rishi Sunak was in the lead while one contender was eliminated. Rishi Sunak got more votes followed by Mordaunt (92), and Truss (86). Kemi Badenoch was removed from the contest and thereby the number of competitors was limited to three. Later, Sunak and Truss were the final two contenders for Tory leadership after Penny Mordaunt dropped.

Liz Truss:

Liz Turss is a British politician serving as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019. A member of the Conservative Party, she has been Member of Parliament (MP) for South West Norfolk since 2010. She has served in various Cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson. Truss is running to become Leader of the Conservative Party.

Rishi Sunak:

Rishi Sunak is a British politician who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer from 2020 to 2022, having previously been the Chief Secretary to the Treasury from 2019 to 2020. A member of the Conservative Party, he has been the Member of Parliament (MP) for Richmond (Yorks) since 2015.

