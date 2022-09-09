Lesser Known Facts About Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's longest reigning monarch died on Thursday. One of the most famous and untouchable personalities in the last century.

She was born in 1926 as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary to The Duke and Duchess of York. She grew up in London with her sister, Princess Margaret.

Queen Elizabeth lived much of her life in the public eye. Here are some interesting facts about the Queen.

She got the nickname - Lilibet.

According to the reports, Prince Philip used to call his wife as "Cabbage."

She studied constitutional history and law.

Queen Elizabeth purchased the material for her wedding dress using ration coupons and had to return donations from women around the UK.

The first horse given to Queen Elizabeth was a Shetland pony called Peggy, by her grandfather King George V.

She does not need to have a driver's license in order to drive on public roads.

She learnt French as a small child from her tutor and governess, Marion Crawford.