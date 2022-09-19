Leicester Violence in UK: India Condemns Temple Attack, 15 Held for Flare-up

UK: The number of people arrested in East Leicester violence has reached 15 following a clash broke out among groups of young men on Sunday, the Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

It all started on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests.

As per reports, Muslims in Birmingham organised a “peaceful protest” in Leicester. The poster for the protest was highly critical of RSS ideology which led to tension in the city. A video of the Leicestershire Brahma Samaj Shivalaya temple flag being removed by a masked man is also going viral. Later, Hindu youths started a protest march on Belgrave Road.

Our response to disorder in East Leicester pic.twitter.com/1alu5Q95er — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 18, 2022

Following the clash between two protesting groups, the tense situation prevailed in the area, prompting the city police to beef up security to keep the opposing groups apart. Meanwhile, rumours of an attack on a local mosque surfaced on social media, however, the Leicestershire police have denied this.

“Parts of East Leicester experienced serious disorder yesterday evening (Saturday 17 September) into this morning (Sunday) when large crowds formed after groups of young men began an unplanned protest,” the police statement added.

Earlier, various videos and reports were circulating on social media about Pakistani organized gangs vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City.

High Commission of India in the UK posted a press release on its official Twitter handle, strongly condemning “the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalization of premises and symbols of the Hindu religion.”