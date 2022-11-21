Indonesia: At least 44 Dead After Earthquake Hits Java Island

At least 44 people were killed and at least 300 others were injured in an earthquake that shook Indonesia's main island of Java, local official were quoted by AFP as saying. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

“There are 44 dead people at the Cianjur regional hospital and around 700 injured people. Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said.

Several landslides were reported around Cianjur. Dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital and other public facilities, the agency said.

BREAKING: Earthquake rattled Indonesia’s main Island Java. About 40 people killed and over 300 injured

pic.twitter.com/eg3VOPce3t — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2022

Gempa bumi dengan magnitude (M)5,6 dirasakan warga Jakarta dan sekitarnya. Pusat gempa berada di darat 10 km barat daya Kabupaten Cianjur, Provinsi Jawa Barat. Fenomena ini terjadi pada Senin (21/11), pukul 13.21 WIB. Dua warga meninggal dunia. pic.twitter.com/ziXZ590unX — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) November 21, 2022

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Banned IRF Founder Zakir Naik Arrives in Qatar to Give Religious Lectures