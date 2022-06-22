Earthquake Rattles Afghanistan, Leaves 250 Dead

A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan killing at least 255 people in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the reports, tremors were felt at around 2:24 am local time near the town of Khost south of the capital Kabul on Wednesday.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck about 44 km from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan. Sources say that at least 255 people were killed and 155 others injured in the Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts of Paktika province. A few deaths were also reported in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar and Khost.

"A severe earthquake shook four districts of Paktika province, killing and injuring hundreds of our countrymen and destroying dozens of houses," Bilal Karimi, a deputy spokesperson for the Taliban government, wrote on Twitter. "We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

