Layoffs in Twitter Continue

Twitter boss Elon Musk continued to give lay off news to the content moderation team at Twitter. Meanwhile, workers who were scaked last year are yet to get the severance pay that Elon Musk promised them.

According to a Fortune report, a few Twitter workers who faced the axe in November when Twitter decided to downsize, are yet to receive the severance pay promised to them.

After months of waiting, several former Twitter employees finally received their official severance agreements on Saturday. The payout is far less than what they expected, and the emails are ending up in spam bins, reports said.

Musk laid off around three-fourths of the 7,500-person staff in a series of layoffs, claiming those affected will receive "3 months of severance money." “The agreements put out allow laid-off employees in the US one month of basic salary as severance. At least 5,500 laid-off Twitter employees were due to receive official severance packages,” says the reports.

However, not all impacted employees received their severance agreements, being sent out by a third-party service provider named "CPT Group. Former Twitter employees after signing in and reading their severance agreement, it showed to sign in or opt out of the deal.