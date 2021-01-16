Lady Gaga, JLo Star Attraction At Biden Swearing Ceremony

Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony will be a star-studded one. Popstars Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga are set to perform at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. Gaga will reportedly be singing the National Anthem with Lopez doing a music performance.

Joe Biden will be swearing as the US president on 20th January with Kamala Harris sworn in as the Vice President during the ceremony which is set to take place at the US capitol.

Along with Gaga and Lopez, other musical stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake will also be part of the ceremony with Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks hosting it. The performances will take place during the virtual event.

Due to the risk of coronavirus, Biden’s committee decided to broadcast the 5 day event on an online platform. The theme will be "America United" where people are part of the ceremony as well even when we are at home.

The ceremony will air on TV networks and will be streamed on online platforms like Peacock, Pluto and others. The inauguration committee requested people not to come to Washington for the ceremony and instead watch it at home for safety reasons.

The front liners will be Oscar and Grammy winning artist, Lady Gaga and Billboard award winner Jennifer Lopez.

Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said “We are thrilled to announce an inspired group of dynamic participants for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies. They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration."