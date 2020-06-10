NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops have gradually started pulling back the forces from standoff positions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. According to the government sources, "We note the developments along the LAC, and will be monitoring them closely in the next few days. Partial deinduction has happened from some points in Galwan and Hot Springs areas. The Chinese side removed some of the tents and some troops and vehicles have been moved back, and the Indian side too has reciprocated”. However, there is no change in the ground situation at Pangong Tso. Tensions along LAC is not new.

The top military commanders of India and China are scheduled to meet Wednesday and if it doesn't take place due to any other reason, then the meeting will take place on Thursday. The main agenda of the meetings is to resolve the issue as the build-up at Pangong Tso continues even though there have been signs of a pullback in other places in the Galwan region. Series of meetings are likely to take place and the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Corps Commander level meet as a positive one. On June 6, a meeting was held in Moldo on the Chinese side opposite Chushul, and Indian delegation was headed by the commander of Leh based 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

According to the reports, a large number of Chinese troops have been camping at the Finger 4 area of the Pangong Tso (Lake) and are being matched in deployment from the Indian side. The lake is divided into 8 fingers. The mountainous spurs jutting out into the lake are referred to as 'fingers'. India controls Fingers 1 to 4 while China controls Fingers 5 to 8. The area between Finger 4 and 8 is a matter of dispute. A road has been constructed till Finger 4 while Indian troops have to walk a few hundred metres to reach the spot of confrontation.

Reports say that “The diplomatic conversation is supposed to aid the military channels in disengaging. The conversation between the Joint Secretaries last Friday was also about the guidance of the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping." National Security Advisor, Defence Minister and the Ministry of External Affairs are working together to resolve the issue.

According to PTI, "The Chinese Army had been ramping up its strategic reserves in its rear bases near the LAC by rushing in artillery guns, infantry combat vehicles and heavy military equipment. The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake, besides the construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley."