LAC Row: China Dubs India's Demands Unreasonable

India and China held the 13th round of the Corps Commander-level meeting at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) across eastern Ladakh on Sunday over the standoff in Ladakh. The meeting lasted for around eight-and-half hours.

An army statement said, "During the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," it added.

A Chinese military spokesman said, "Beijing made great efforts to promote the easing and cooling of the border situation and fully demonstrated China’s sincerity of maintaining overall interests of bilateral military relations."

"However, the Indian side still persisted in its unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiations," a Chinese defence ministry statement quoting the spokesman said.

The spokesperson "pointed out that China is firm in its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty. He hoped that the Indian side should avoid misjudging the situation and cherish the hard-won situation in the China-India border areas. The Indian side should abide by the relevant agreements and consensus reached between the two countries and two militaries, show sincerity and take concrete actions to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the border areas with China."

India has been insisting that the resolution of issues in all the friction points is quintessential for having a healthy relationship between two countries.